Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja became proud parents to their baby boy in August. The couple named their newborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While the new parents have refrained from revealing their son's face to the world, Sonam has treated fans by nearly giving a clear glimpse of her baby son in her new Instagram post.

The actress shared a video of her adorable moments with her son Vayu. Sonam and Anand can be seen enjoying a car ride along with their son. Her father is also seen spending some quality time with his grandson. While the video showcases some of their cute moments, it is the cover picture of the video that has grabbed all the attention.

In the cover monochrome picture, Sonam and Anand are seen kissing their baby son. The picture almost reveals the baby's face and it has got other celebrities such as , Malaika Arora, , Athiya Shetty and more commenting on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

A few days ago, Sonam had shared some glimpses of her baby's nursery design and the actress thanked the team for helping her curate things for Vayu in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama. She also thanked the team for putting together her maternity wardrobe and then Vayu's wardrobe as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In August, Sonam had taken to Instagram, where she made the announcement of the arrival of her first bundle of joy. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," she had written.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022. On her baby being a pandemic baby or a planned one, Sonam had revealed that they wanted to wait two years after she and Anand got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened and they just decided that the timing was right.