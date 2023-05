Sonam Kapoor has become the talk of the town after she got invited to King Charles’ Coronation Concert that will be held in Westminster, London, on May 6. The actress faces a lot of trolling and mocking for being invited to her first royal event, as many netizens express their shock over why she has been invited. Well, yes, she is the only Indian celebrity who has been invited for this coronation, and the Indian media and netizens are going bonkers to know the reason why and what is so special about the actress, as according to them she hasn't done anything big in Bollywood or otherwise. In fact, she got trilled as many claim that Sonam is not a part of big events in India. Then why does King Charles III Coronation just stay in the UK, London, with his businessman husband, Anan Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor "performing" at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles ?? This is how we take revenge on Brits ? #KingCharlesIII #KingCharlesIIICoronation #Coronation pic.twitter.com/GA6NnnDtUJ — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 30, 2023

Make Charles sit through Sonam Kapoor’s performance for a couple of hours everyday. India will have the Kohinoor back in 8-9 business days. — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) April 30, 2023

There are reports that Sonam will not only be the guest but will also be performing a spoken word at the royal event. The Veere De Wedding actress is extremely happy with this and shared the following statement: " I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty's love for music and art. It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."