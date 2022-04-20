It was last month, when announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby in fall this year. While the mom-to-be is looking forward to the new chapter in her life, she recently opened up about the challenges she faces with her pregnancy. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a black-sheer kaftan; shows off her baby bump in the latest photoshoot – Watch

Sonam revealed that the experience has been upsetting for her since it has disrupted her sleep pattern and unable to fulfill her work obligations. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed," she told Vogue in an interview. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Anju Bhavnani and more saas-bahu duos in Bollywood who share a great bond

She also mentioned that she has been enjoying her time dressing up for her pregnancy phase. She recently shared a few pictures where she was seen wearing a black see-through embroidered kaftan. In one image, she was seen lovingly holding her blooming baby bump with one hand and placing the other on her head. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor slays as she flaunts baby bump in a black see through kaftan – view photoshoot pics

Earlier, she had said that she is currently focusing on keeping herself healthy instead of going on a diet and working out to maintain an ideal size. She revealed that she is doing yoga and weight training to keep her body healthy. "I ate a dosa for breakfast this morning. I'm not trying to be on some high protein diet to get to fifteen percent body fat. Crash dieting is just not sustainable. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," she added.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a note that reads, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." She added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.