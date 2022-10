Karwa Chauth is the festival of love where wives usually keep fast for their husband's good health and wealth. Now even husbands fast for their wives as they believe in equality. While some don't believe in fasting and one of them is Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. As her mom, Sunita Kapoor has all ladies gathering on this special day of Karwa Chauth and many Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Natasha Dalal and more visit Sunita's house celebrate Karwa Chauth, Sonam refrains from doing so. But she respects the tradition and enjoys every bit barring fasting. Sonam Kapoor who had a baby boy a few months ago posted beautiful pictures of her in Indian attire and revealed why she doesn't fast for hubby Anand Ahuja. Also Read - Here's when Sonam Kapoor will make her Bollywood comeback; Vayu to be her focus for now [Exclusive]

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and share the pictures and wrote, "My Husband isn't a fan of Karwa Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I've never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together."

She even added how she loves her mom celebrating the festival, "I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity are legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!".

Last night Sunita Kapoor yet again hosted a grand party at her mom's where many Bollywood personalities and sybarites celebrate Karwa Chauth and it was one fun night to remember as these pictures are proof. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, a few more Bollywood divas don't fast on Karwa Chauth, , , Mira Rajput, and more. These diavs love their husbands but even food and we can totally relate with them.