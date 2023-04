Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy in August last year. The actress has been keeping away from films since 2019. Sonam Kapoor is just focussing on her duties as a mother. She has been spending a lot of time with her son. However, she has not completely abandoned her work. Sonam has also been attending various public events. She was seen at the Dior event and she also attended the NMACC launch event in the city. She looked her usual stylish self. In a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor opened up on weight loss post-pregnancy. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son Vayu gets a ROYAL welcome fit for a Prince at her in-laws home in Delhi; actress shares stunning pictures

Sonam Kapoor talks about pregnancy weight

While talking to Grazia India, Sonam Kapoor talked about looking at some unflattering videos and pictures of herself online. The actress talked about the pics and videos being shot on phone leaving her wondering if she really looks like that. Sonam expresses that she is not concerned or scared about ageing or anything else. However, she does add that she is not feeling like herself. Sonam shares that she sends her measurements in advance as she does not want to go back feeling that she doesn't fit into the tiny clothes.

Sonam Kapoor shares that it affects confidence a lot. Sonam also talked about how the goal to fit into tiny clothes was to fit into clothes about 5 or 10 years ago. Sonam doesn't mince her word and there's no change in it after motherhood. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their whole family recently gave a grand welcome to Vayu in their Delhi home. Sonam and Anand switch between London, Mumbai and Delhi.

Check Sonam Kapoor's post for son Vayu here:

Sonam Kapoor refuses to follow a crazy diet to lose pregnancy weight

Sonam Kapoor's statement is going viral in Entertainment News. The actress shares that though she is not back to being what she used to be like, she is not pushing herself either. She reasons that she is breastfeeding her 7-month-old son, Vayu and hopes to continue it for another year or so. Sonam shares that the body needs food, rest and energy for the same. She is not following any crazy diet, however, she is exercising as she did throughout her pregnancy. Sonam shares that she will continue with her workout routine but not check the scales. You go girl!