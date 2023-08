Actress Sonam Kapoor seems to have responded to the ongoing controversy sparked by recent comments made by actor-producer Rana Daggubati. While not explicitly referring to the events of the past few days, she shared a quote by former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Posting the quote on her Instagram stories, Sonam conveyed, "Here's something I'd like certain individuals to consider, especially when discussing fabricated matters about people." Also Read - Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan; says his 'comments were untrue, said in jest'

The quote itself reads: "Small minds discuss people; average minds discuss events, great minds discuss ideas." The controversy originated when Rana Daggubati recounted an incident involving his friend, actor Dulquer Salmaan, enduring unprofessional behavior on the sets of an unnamed movie alongside a 'prominent Hindi cinema heroine'. Although Rana didn't mention the heroine's name, online speculations swiftly assumed he was referring to Sonam. Dulquer and Sonam had worked together in the film The Zoya Factor, which didn't fare well at the box office.

Rana later took to Twitter (now X) and apologized for his comments, initially made during an event for the upcoming film King of Kotha. "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are completely untrue and were intended to be light-hearted. As friends, we often engage in playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misconstrued," he wrote.

In his initial remarks, Rana described how the heroine repeatedly forgot her lines and engaged in conversations with her husband on the phone between takes, not for urgent matters, but about shopping. Dulquer, he recounted, remained patient throughout. "Had I held a bottle, I might have crushed it. However, Dulquer stayed composed and delivered as many takes as required. He tolerated the pranks played on him. I later spoke firmly to the producers about this," Rana was quoted as saying by India Today.

Before his appearance in King of Kotha, Dulquer will feature in the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, co-created and directed by Raj and DK. Meanwhile, Sonam's most recent appearance was in the thriller film Blind, which premiered on JioCinema with minimal buzz. This marked her comeback to acting post The Zoya Factor.