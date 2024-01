Sonam Kapoor who made a comeback in 2023 with her film Blind is now taking baby steps for a full-fledged comeback in Bollywood. The actress who became a mother in 2022 has spoken about the struggle of prioritizing personal life, and pursuing professional goals in a long note. She also revealed that Anand Ahuja fell sick with an illness that took a while to diagnose in 2023. She has described the three months of his illness as hell. As we know, they have a baby boy, Vayu who has turned a year old. Sonam Kapoor said that it was a hard time understanding that she underwent a massive change in her personality through motherhood. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh and others share unseen pics with the superstar on his special day

Sonam Kapoor said that her heart broke seeing how much people are suffering in some parts of the world. She said that people should realise that war brings nothing, and it is only civilians who lose their lives. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra and more actresses slay the bralette trend

Sonam Kapoor also wrote, "On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given.

Happy new year everyone. Love you all." Businessman Anand Ahuja was full of praise for his wife. He commented, "You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritising yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024." Also Read - The Archies: Khushi Kapoor did not get support from Sonam Kapoor for her debut? Netizens speculate on family ties on social platform

Sonam Kapoor planning a big comeback in Bollywood

Throughout 2023, Sonam Kapoor had been working out diligently to get back into shape. The actress said that she would like to do some fun family movies that everyone can enjoy together in a theatre. The actress has now signed up with a new talent agency.