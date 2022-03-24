Sonam Kapoor REVEALS first three months of pregnancy were tough; shares her diet and workout plans

is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. She is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and their baby will arrive in fall this year. Talking about her pregnancy and issues that she faced, Sonam said that the first three months were tough. "It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is," she told Vogue in an interview. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi as he gears up to become ’Mamu’ to Sonam Kapoor's kid; his reaction is priceless

The mom-to-be is now looking forward to the new chapter in her life. "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to," she added.

The actress said that she is currently focusing on keeping herself healthy instead of going on a diet and working out to maintain an ideal size. She revealed that she is doing yoga and weight training to keep her body healthy. "I ate a dosa for breakfast this morning. I'm not trying to be on some high protein diet to get to fifteen percent body fat. Crash dieting is just not sustainable. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," she added.

Sonam and Anand share the news of pregnancy with their fans by posting some breathtaking pictures from her maternity shoot. While Bollywood celebrities like , and other have poured in best wishes, her doting dad also shared his excitement of preparing for the most exciting role of his life, Grandfather.

In the picture, Sonam was seen cradling her baby bump in a black monokini while lying on the couch with her husband. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam shared.

She recently stepped out in the city along with her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor, cousin and others at a Bandra store. Sonam and Anand were seen showing off her some PDA in front of the shutterbugs.