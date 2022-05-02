Sonam Kapoor reveals to Anushka Sharma what kind of mom she will be to her first child

is all set to become a new mommy for the first time and her family members and close friends are all over the moon. It was last month when Sonam took everyone by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. While Sonam has been opening up a lot about the issues she faces in her pregnancy, she has now revealed to her BFF what kind of mom she will be to her first child. Also Read - Virat Kohli's luxury gifts for Anushka Sharma: Solitaire ring worth Rs 1 crore, exotic holiday and more

Anushka had recently taken to Instagram stories to share a BTS video from her upcoming project. The actress is seen matching her steps on a groovy song that says, 'Yes ka time aa gaya'. To this, she combined it with a note that reads, "I'm curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time to meal options, to chemicals in toys…the list is endless. Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?" Reacting to Anushka's question, Sonam shared her story on her Instagram and revealed, "I think I am going to be a YES mom."

A few days ago, Sonam had opened up about the challenges she faces with her pregnancy. She revealed that the experience has been upsetting for her since it has disrupted her sleep pattern and unable to fulfill her work obligations. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed," she told Vogue in an interview.

Sonam is currently enjoying her time dressing up for her pregnancy phase. She recently shared a few pictures where she was seen wearing a black see-through embroidered kaftan. In one image, she was seen lovingly holding her blooming baby bump with one hand and placing the other on her head. She is expecting her first baby in fall this year.