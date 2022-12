and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu in August this year. The two tied the knot in May 2018. They announced their pregnancy in March 2022. While the two are enjoying their new phase in life, Sonam took a moment to reveal why she married the businessman and how her mother Sunita Kapoor played a major role in picking up the right person for her. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; breast feeding pictures of these Bollywood actresses went VIRAL

The actress shared a post about fathers and daughters on her Instagram stories and wrote, "That's why and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…"

The original post had a beautiful story dedicated to dads which talks about how daughters notice when they hold their wife's hand or when gently putting their hand in the small of their wife's back. Daughters see how you listen to your wife while she is talking and also see you staring at your phone and ignoring the world around you.

The post further read, "Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

Earlier, Sonam had opened up about welcoming Vayu and how they had planned to have a baby when a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic. They thought that it was the right time to go for it and finally they welcomed the newest member of the family, which has brought immense joy and changed their world completely.

Sonam and Anand are yet to reveal their baby boy's face to the world. A few days ago, Sonam had shared a video of their memorable moments with Vayu. While they refrained from showing Vayu's face, the cover image of the video grabbed everyone's attention, which nearly gave a clear glimpse of their baby boy.