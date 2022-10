Just recently made a strong statement on why she does not keep fast in the Karwa Chauth festival, while she even added that she does believe in traditions and her husband Anand Ahuja is someone who never wants her to fast as fasting is only intermittent to him. And now this video of Sonam is going viral where one can see her breastfeeding son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam was getting decked up for Karwa Chauth and amid all the prep she also breastfed her son Vayu to only show how normal breastfeeding is. There has seen a lot of debate over the conflict of women openly breastfeeding. But nowadays it is getting normalised but still, there is a long way to go. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill amplify relationship rumours; Sonam Kapoor never observes Karwa Chauth and more

And actresses like Sonam Kapoor are only here to show and inspire the world that such a taboo shouldn't exist and breastfeeding should be treated as normal as anything. Sonam Kapoor's husband who finds her every bit phenomenal also dropped a comment on her Instagram video that shows her getting ready along with breastfeeding their son Vayu. His comment grabbed all the eyeballs. Anand wrote, "Built for this mama @sonamkapoor ". Indeed Sonam is not only a strong mom but even a strong woman and has been an inspiration to many. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor opens up on why she never keeps fast for hubby Anand Ahuja on Karwa Chauth

While Sonam Kapoor who is on maternity break is also planning to make her comeback with sister 's film. BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Sonam is thinking of getting back to work within a year, but for now, her only focus is Vayu. She will be taking utmost care of him at least for six months only then think of work. The actress is having a phenomenal time with so Vayu and the world cannot wait to have a glimpse of Junior Kapoor Ahuja.