Veteran actor has turned 66 today and dedicated an adorable post for her doting dad to wish him on his special day. She shared a series of pictures from her childhood and also shared an unseen picture of Anil Kapoor with her newborn son Vayu. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and more actresses who faced embarrassing oops moments

In the first picture, new grandpa Anil Kapoor was seen cradling his daughter's son Vayu in his hands. He looked very happy in the picture while gazing at his grandson. Sonam chose not to reveal Vayu's face yet and decided to hide the face with a heart emoji. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor reveals why she married Anand Ahuja and how her mother Sunita Kapoor played a major role

"Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy,” Sonam captioned her post, which had loads of memories right from her childhood till she was a grown-up. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; breast feeding pictures of these Bollywood actresses went VIRAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had opened up about becoming a grandfather. He had said that nothing can be better than this feelings by reciting his dialogue from Dil Dhadakne Do, 'I feel on top of the world.’ He had said that it is great to see his grandson everyday, knowing that Sonam would be a perfect mother.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son in August this year. The two tied the knot in May 2018. They announced their pregnancy in March 2022. Recently, Sonam revealed the reason why she married and how her mom Sunita Kapoor played a huge role in it. She also shared a story about fathers and daughters, which was supposedly dedicated to her father Anil Kapoor and how she learned the definition of love from her parents.