Sonam Kapoor is enjoying motherhood right now, and she is in no rush to get back to her shape, size, and heroine life. In fact, she is happy being a mother to her son Vayu, as she needs that he be with her now, and she is also taking an ample amount of rest in this phase. While getting candid about embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor reportedly said that she is still breastfeeding her son Vayu and hopes to continue for at least another year. In the conversation, she said, "When you're pregnant, you're meant to be certain size and fine with it – but after you deliver the baby, your body remains the same for a long time. You look at yourself in all these videos which are super unflattering and taken on the phone – and you're wondering to yourself, 'am I really looking like that'?".

Sonam Kapoor wants to continue breastfeeding her sin Vayu till her is one

Sonam Kapoor further added that she isn't scare of missing out anything, however she admitted that she doesnt feel anything like herself, bur is not scared of ageing or anything in that sense and is not even pushing herself to get back in the shape, " I'm not even pushing myself I'm still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you're doing that. I'm not on any crazy diet, I'm exercising, I exercised through my pregnancy and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I'm going to continue doing that and not check the scales". Sonam Kapoor chose to have the normal vaginal birth and she indeed worked extremely hard for the same, well, every mothers are special.

Sonam often treats her fans by sharing special moments with Vayu and we cannot stop but fall for the little one every time a little more. Sonam Kapoor is one of the most secure actresses, and as she is getting back into shape slowly, she is also gearing up for her comeback film with sister . The actress has even given her nod, and the scripting has begun on the same. We definitely cannot wait for Vayu's mom to shine on the screen once again as she enjoys motherhood.