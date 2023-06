Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja recently visited the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. They were accompanied by their 10-month-old son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The couple often leaves us gushing by sharing some adorable photos of little Ahuja on Instagram. Although, they make it a point to keep Vayu’s face a secret, glimpses of the little munchkin, almost instantly make our day. This time too, Anand Ahuja treated social media users with a couple of pictures of their family outing on Instagram, with a special sneak peek of Vayu. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Bollywood couples who locked lips in public

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu Kapoor at Kord’s Cricket Ground

The first snap captured Anand holding Vayu in his arms, as the infant tries to take a few baby steps on the lush green stadium ahead. Sonam made an appearance in the following photo. The family of three had their back turned away from the camera and we were unable to spot their faces. While Vayu sat on his father's lap, Sonam watched the father-son dup affectionately. The couple twinned in black ensembles, sporting casual wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Vayu Kapoor at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja both had sunglasses on. Sonam kept her look simple, by sporting a messy bun hairdo. In the last click, Anand made Vayu sit on his shoulders. The little one was dressed in a cute, white, and black printed outfit. Vayu appeared to be mesmerised by the huge stadium as he gazed ahead. "Put me in, coach. I'm ready!" captioned Anand Ahuja on his post.

Sonam Kapoor’s mother reacts to Vayu’s pictures

Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor reacted to the pictures by dropping a steak of red heart emojis. “My angel,” she wrote. The set of pictures also caught the eye of social media users, who dropped lovely comments. “Vayu Kapoor next cricket Star for team India,” noted one user. “He looks so adorable,” quipped another. A third individual called Vayu “So ready!!” to become a cricketer.

Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood project

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They welcome Vayu four years later, on August 2022. After a long maternity break, Sonam Kapoor is ready to get resume her work commitments. She will next be seen in director Shome Makhija’s upcoming crime thriller Blind. Further updates about the film are currently under wraps.