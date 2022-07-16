Sonam Kapoor's baby shower gets called off due to THIS reason

is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with husband Anand Ahuja. Invites for her baby shower were sent to their friends from the industry and the event was scheduled for July 17 at Miss India Kavita Singh's home in Bandstand, Mumbai. However, Sonam's baby shower has been called off due to Covid-related issues. Also Read - Sushmita Sen officially dating Lalit Modi: Here are Bollywood actresses who dated and married famous and super-rich husbands

According to TOI, the Kapoor family had been looking forward to host Sonam's baby shower and had been preparing for a while. In fact, customised hampers were also sent to invited guests. However, there were concerns about the spread of the virus and which is why the family decided to avoid any risk for the mother-to-be and her baby. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor returns from London for her grand baby shower; mom-to-be flaunts cute baby bump in a bright yellow dress [VIEW PICS]

There are reports that Sonam's BFF and fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be designing the boho-themed baby shower for the couple. Both, Sonam and Masaba share an amazing bond and are friends since childhood. Sonam is back in India for her second baby shower in Mumbai. Also Read - From Taapsee Pannu to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood divas who EXPOSED Bollywood with remarks over gender bias and pay disparity

and Sunita Kapoor were all set to host a grand baby shower party for their daughter. Swara Bhasker, Malaika Arora, Natasha Dalal, Masaba, Rani Mukherji and more celebs including Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah were expected to attend the event.

Last month, Sonam celebrated her baby shower in London and she shared a few glimpses of it with her fans and followers on social media. It also had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Rhea shared more pictures from the shower that had dreamy decorations, and a table filled with cakes and pies for dessert.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. The announced their pregnancy in March 2022.