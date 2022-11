Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja became proud parents to a baby boy in August. They named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While Sonam is back to work post childbirth, Anand is in awe of his wife's epic weight loss within three months of giving birth to their son. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs who entered the film industry without completing their education

Sonam was recently in Delhi to attend an event with Anand. The two were seen inaugurating the event and mesmerising everyone with their presence. Anand took to his Instagram stories to express his shock over Sonam's mindblowing pregnancy weight loss. The actress was seen dressed in beige and black outfit for the event. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor gets help from hubby Anand Ahuja to fix her shoes; 'Now that’s a man,' say netizens [VIEW PICS]

Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's eyes, Priyanka Chopra's kiddo Malti's red cheeks and more: Cutest glimpses of celeb star kids

Recently, Sonam had taken to Instagram to share her pregnancy journey. She had said that she had a quick birth and has been breastfeeding easily. She also shared that she took steps to ensure that she had no stretchmarks.

A couple of days ago, Sonam gave a near-clear glimpse of her son Vayu's face on Instagram. She shared a montage of the memorable moments where she along with Anand were seen taking Vayu for a car ride. They were also seen taking their son for a walk. However, the cover picture of her video which almost showed the entire face of Vayu grabbed all the attention.

Earlier, Sonam had talked about becoming a mother for the first time and whether her baby was a pandemic baby or a planned one. She said that they were waiting for the right time and when the pandemic happened, they decided to go for it.

The actress had also discussed about her career post-baby and shared that she is a little picky and does not like to be in the rat race. She said that though priorities will change and acting will will definitely take a backseat to be the best mother to her son but she also added that she will will never stop working completely.