Sonam Kapoor’s heartwarming FIRST photo with baby boy goes VIRAL, fans call her 'Glowing Mama'

On March 29, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child - baby boy - on March 29. The couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby boy. In the viral post, the 40-year-old mentioned that their family has expanded, and their hearts feel fuller than ever. She also stated that their older son, Vayu, is excited to have a baby brother.

Sonam drops FIRST photo with newborn

On April 3, Sonam had put out her first photo with the newborn on Instagram. The photo, which is visibly taken at the hospital, has the actress cradling the baby with love. As she put out the photo, she also expressed gratitude towards the doctors and staff at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. This was where she had given birth to her baby. As she thanked the hospital team, Sonam penned, “Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way.”

Sonam was also quick at lauding the staff for being extremely professional and compassionate during the experience. Sonam mentioned, “To the entire team, thank you for being such thorough professionals and for going beyond that with your gentleness, empathy, and genuine care. It’s not always something one expects in a hospital, but it absolutely should be, and it made this experience so meaningful.” In the same post, Sonam was also mentioned Nita Ambani for playing an instrumental role in creating a nurturing environment at the hospital. She said, “It’s truly remarkable what Nita Aunty has created, a space where excellence and compassion exist so seamlessly together. Feeling deeply grateful, cared for, and blessed ?Grateful for the incredible team who cared for us.” As soon as the post went viral, fans were quick to share their reaction. Many congratulated the star, and others called her 'glowing mama'.

Sonam announced GOOD news

On March 29, Sonam had posted on Instagram, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way (sic)." "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace (sic)," her post further read. She finished the note by mentioning that they were grateful begin the new phase together as a family of four.

When did Sonam announce her pregnancy?

In November 2025, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy donning an archival Escada suit which was once worn by Princess Diana. She had captioned her photo as "MOTHER."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. Since then, Sonam took a break from films. However, she has been attending public events and gatherings with friends. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Punjabi ceremony in May 2018.

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