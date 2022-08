Sonam Kapoor and Annand Ahuja welcomed their first baby boy just a few days and the Kapoor family is overwhelmed with this happiness in their lives. Sonam Kapoor is back home from the hospital and the family welcomed her with a small puja at the doorsteps which is a ritual when you bring the newborn home to protect them from evil eyes. while Sonam is healthy and recovering from her delivery as the family is taking the utmost care of the new mommy. Rhea Kapoor- the newest and happiest maasi in the town cannot control her happiness and emotions. Just a few days ago she shared emotional pictures of her seeing along with the baby boy that only showed that she is overwhelmed. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's baby boy's name is revealed Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive home with their baby boy; grandfather Anil Kapoor joyously distributes sweets to paparazzi

While now many are excited to know every development of the newborn especially are eager to know what is the name of the little prince of the house. The Bollywood actress who is right now enjoying motherhood has made a customised blanket and clothes for the baby that has his name written on them. The name is Baby K Ahuja and many are wondering if Sonam has kept the boy's name that starts with K initials. The IG handle of the actress shows that he has got tons of gifts and goodies for her little prince and thanked everyone on social media for the same. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's baby boy's first glimpse out and it will make you go 'aww'

Advertisement

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20, and the actress took to her Instagram and shared this happy news with all her fans and loved ones. the new nana in town couldn't contain his excitement and happily distributed went to the media and the photographers who reached his venue to click the new bird's arrival at the Kapoor house.