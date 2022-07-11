Bollywood's power couple and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as the two become parents to a newborn baby. The couple is currently enjoying the special phase of their life. Sonam gave birth to a baby and the picture of mother-baby is going viral on social media. The unseen picture from the hospital wherein Sonam is seen holding her baby close to her chest has grabbed a lot of attention. Within no time, the unseen picture is spreading like a wildfire. But, let us tell you the truth about this unseen picture of 's daughter Sonam. Also Read - From Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses who got brutally body-shamed and called 'flat'

The unseen picture of Sonam and the baby is fake and the actress has not yet become a mother. In the picture, Sonam's picture is being morphed and placed on the other picture. The picture was edited and it holds no truth. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor mocked Shilpa Shetty over her lip job; 'Itne mote mote....'

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March 2022. Since then, pictures and videos of Sonam's pregnancy glow left fans amazed at her beauty. The couple shared a post on their social media and announced the pregnancy news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in the presence of their family and friends.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will star , , and in pivotal roles. This film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name.