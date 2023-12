Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been making a name for themselves. Alia Bhatt is a popular actress and she has been ruling hearts with her acting chops in movies. On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt has been advocating mental health and is an author. Soni Razdan has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. The actress is getting flak from netizens for her comments about air travel. Soni was talking about making Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt realise the importance of hard earned money. But is getting trolled for the same. Netizens have reacted to her comment and talked about struggle.

Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan defends The Archies' star kids being trolled over bad acting; calls Suhana, Khushi ‘talented’

Soni Razdan talks about refraining Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt from travelling in business class

Soni Razdan was talking to Rashmi Uchil about her book Raising Stars. And during the same, she shared an incident when she was travelling to Dubai with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The actress shares that at that time they could not afford three people travelling in business class. Hence, she made Alia and Shaheen travel in the economy class. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and family celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's birthday with a cosy dinner [View Pics]

Soni then recalled how Alia and Shaheen were miffed with her when she went back to check on them and saw them having no space to sit as an old woman in front of their seats had reclined her chair. "My logic was you have not earned enough to travel in business class as yet. Once you earn enough to afford business class fare, please travel in business class. Simple as that," she said. Also Read - Jawan fever grips Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and more; here's who's said what about Shah Rukh Khan's new movie

Trending Now

Check out the Reddit post about Soni Razdan here:

Watch this video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor here:

Netizens call out Soni Razdan for her comment

Netizens are calling out Soni Razdan for her logic. The actress has been brutally trolled over her upbringing of Alia and Shaheen. The netizens are calling her dumb and have commented about the middle-class mentality.

Recently, Soni Razdan was spotted celebrating her daughter Shaheen's birthday with Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir's chivalry towards Soni had won hearts. On the other hand, she was yet again spotted watching Animal with Alia, Shaheen and Neetu.