Pyar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall is on cloud nine. The actress tied the nuptial knot with her partner and hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 7. Sonnalli has already left us gushing with her dreamy wedding pictures. Now, she has further treated us with a sweet surprise by sharing a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony, held in Mumbai. Needless to mention, the newlywed's happy glow is unmissable in the clicks.

Sonnalli Seygall mehendi ceremony

"Mehendi ni mehendi" captioned the B-town diva. The pictures captured Sonnalli decked up in an intricately embroidered and shimmery mustard yellow kurta that she paired up with red-embellished palazzo pants, having detailed mirror-work. She kept it simple in terms of accessories, sporting a vibrant, gold-plated maangtika and a beautifully-decorated sheeshphool. Sonnalli, flaunted her striking mehendi in the pictures, flashing her million-dollar smile while being lifted by her friends.

Sonnalli's adorable expressions won out hearts on the next slide, eyeing her now-husband Ashesh affectionately. Ashesh, sporting a salt-and-pepper look at the ceremony, looked no less handsome, slipping into a mellow-red-hued kurta that he teamed up with white pajamas. Sonnalli and Ashesh shelled out major couple goals in the snaps, as they had the time of their lives, dancing in joy. The next couple of snaps featured a cheery Sonnalli getting henna applied to her hands.

An abundance of good wishes poured in for the couple as soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet. While some called the pair “lovely” and “adorable” a few “blessed” the couple for their future ahead. Many dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Sonnalli Seygall's wedding and reception

Earlier, Sonnalli’s wedding and reception pictures were also widely circulated on social media. Ditching a grand wedding ceremony, the couple tied the knot at a Gurudwara. On her D-day, Sonnalli hopped onto the trend of wearing a light pastel bridal outfit. She chose to wear a light pink-and-white embroidered lehenga. Her husband also sported an off-white sherwani and a pink turban. Sonnalli and Ashesh held their wedding reception the next day.

Check out their adorable wedding and reception photos here:

Sonnalli Seygall work front

Sonnalli, who made her debut with ’s 2011 romantic comedy Pyar Ka Punchnama, will next be seen in director Navaniat Singh’s Noorani Chehra.