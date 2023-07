Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is savouring her new stage of life with her spouse Ashish L Sajnani. Sonnalli Seygall shared stunning glimpses of her first magazine cover with husband Ashish L Sajnani on her Insta handle on 13th July 2023. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing for the camera and looks completely royal. Sonali has been sharing wonderful glimpses of her married life with her hotelier businessman husband. Also Read - Sonnalli Seygall looks like a sight to behold in her mehendi pictures

Sonnalli's magazine debut with husband Ashish

On July 13, 2023, Sonnalli Sehgal posted breathtaking sneak peeks of her debut magazine cover with spouse Ashish L Sajnani on her Instagram account. The couple can be seen posing for the camera in the photos and they both appear to be royalty. Also Read - Sonnalli Seygall to Kiara Advani: Bollywood dulhans who chose pastel bridal wear for their special day

Sonnalli's look

She looked lovely in a body-hugging, plunging-necked gown adorned with red stones. She looked stunning wearing it with similar sheer trails. Dangler earrings and large diamond rings were the only pieces of jewellery she wore. She was also seen showing off her vermilion and mangalsutra in addition to this. Additionally, she finished off her appearance with pink lipstick, defined eyebrows, sparkling brown eyeshadow, and flushed cheeks. Also Read - Sunny Leone rings in her 41st birthday with cake, shots, lip-lock and more

Husband Ashish L Sajnani's look

Sonali's hotel businessman husband looked handsome in a white blazer teamed with a white shirt, a tie and black pants, as he posed with her from behind.

Sonali Seygall's marriage

For the wedding, Sonali wore a chiffon saree by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The bride paired it with a blouse that matched its white threadwork. Sonali finished off her ensemble with a net veil and diamond jewellery that included a maang tikka, matching earrings, and a necklace with emerald accents. Silver kalire and pastel pink bracelets completed her bridal ensemble. Ashish, on the other hand, had matched his bride in a white bandhgala suit with a pink turban.

Sonnalli Seygall's honeymoon

Sonali and Ashish recently took a plane to the Maldives to enjoy their honeymoon, and the actress, who is active on social media, has been updating her followers with snippets of the trip.