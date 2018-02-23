Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety public review: Audience gives 4 stars to Karthik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's film

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released today. The name is nothing short of a tongue twister and from our review, it's clear that there are many laughs too. But apart from that, it hardly has anything to boast about. Our film critic Rajat Tripathi wrote, "It has plenty of laughs in the first half but suffers from the curse of the second half. If you swear by Luv Ranjan’s brand of comedy – Pyaar Ka Punchnama series – you will have a good time watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Other than that don’t RSVP to this version of My Best Friend’s Wedding." However, the audience seems to have loved the film. The public review reveals that people are picking sides between friendship and love. 4 stars is what they have awarded it with. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor went all fida over Ranbir Kapoor while working in Luv Ranjan's next; check out what she has to say [Exclusive]

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety has a very relatable plot. When was the last time you approved of your best friend's partner? Never, right? The whole film is based on that one burning question. No wonder people are lapping it up in such a big way. Today's audience take to movies that speak their mind. You can check out the public's review of the film in the video above.

Now you know why the film opened with more than just decent occupancy. It had 30 per cent occupancy in the morning, which might just increase in the coming days because the word-of-mouth is good. After all, it's the same team that brought the much debated and loved Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. Of course, people have a belief that Luv Ranjan has figured out the nerve of the audience pretty well. It will be interesting to see how the film fares on day 1.