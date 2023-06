Sonu Nigam is a legendary singer. He is known for his amazing musical skills and for his honest and straightforward opinions. He never minces his words while lashing out at someone or something. And such a thing happened when Sonu Nigam called out T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar after calling out Music Mafia in Bollywood. A lot transpired thereafter and even Bhushan Kumar's wife, actress and producer Divya Khosla Kumar got involved in it. However, it seems that they have let all the water under the bridge.

T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam patch things up?

If an entertainment news portal's report is anything to go by, all seems well between Sonu Nigam and producer Bhushan Kumar. The portal quotes a source saying that Aamir Khan wanted Sonu to sing for his movie Laal Singh Chaddha and hence, Bhushan extended an olive branch towards the singer. They met and mutually decided to let the past remain in the past. And after that, Sonu Nigam also collaborated with Kumar on Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Bhushan produced the music which was composed by Pritam again.

All seems to be going well between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar professionally, it seems as Sonu even agreed to cover Jai Shri Ram in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush along with other singers. Adipurush's songs have been well-received by the audience, especially, Jai Shri Ram. Hindustan Times also reached out to Sonu Nigam who reacted to the patch-up saying, "Let’s not make a big deal out of it. Peace and love is what should prevail eventually."

What went down between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar?

Well, after the singer released a video of music mafias in Bollywood, the singer released another video wherein he took the name of Bhushan Kumar. Sonu Nigam claimed in his video that Bhushan would ask him to sing for his album or make him meet celebrities or even save him from the dreaded gangster Abu Salem. Sonu Nigam also took the name of Anupama Kuwar aka Marina Kuwar who had alleged Kumar of sexual misconduct. Divya Khosla Kumar had called Nigam thankless in a video which she shared on her Instagram handle. It is now since deleted. She said that he (Sonu) owed his career to Gulshan Kumar.