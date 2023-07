Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have a long-standing history. They have worked together for decades but about last year, it seems they had a fallout over something. Nasty allegations were made and Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan's wife had a nasty exchange over social media on the same. But it seems all is now well between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. In fact, today happens to be Sonu Nigam's birthday and a party was thrown which was attended by Kumar as well. The video is the talk of the town right now.

Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar at the singer's birthday bash

A grand birthday bash was held recently in honour of Sonu Nigam clocking 50 years! And it was attended by many musicians and singers. From Mika Singh to Rahul Vaidya and more. A video of the same was shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram account. In it, we see, Sonu greeting guests and amongst them is also Bhushan Kumar. Sonu is seen cutting the cake with his father, Agam Kumar Nigam. And we also see him giving champagne to drink to his friends to everyone. Anup Jalota is also seen at the party.

Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam are seen cordially greeting each other and also chatting. Bhushan is also beside Sonu when he is cutting the cake. It is great to see two old friends bond with each other again. The video is now trending in Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar here:

Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar patch up

As per reports, when working on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan wanted Sonu to sing a song and hence, T-Series' Bhushan who was producing music for the movie, approached Sonu and extended an olive branch. They both met and decided to let the past be in the past. Sonu sang Main Ki Karaan and Kahaani as well. In fact, after LSC, they worked for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada.

Sonu Nigam has been in the industry since 1993 and he is one of the most loved singers in the country. Sonu is also known for his brutally honest opinions and statements that have also unwittingly made controversies. Sonu Nigam was one of those who exposed the singing reality TV show culture and called it scripted.