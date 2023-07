Sonu Nigam, one of the acclaimed Bollywood singers, will be celebrating his 50th birthday on July 30. Just a day ahead of the special occasion, the singer received an unpleasant surprise. Apparently, Sonu Nigam faced a scam pertaining to his social media handles. A woman has been sending text messages to the masses, calling herself to be from Sonu Nigam’s social media team. After learning about the scam going by his name, the singer has issued a warning to his fans who follow him on media platforms. An investigation is currently underway. Also Read - Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar patch up after ugly, public fight?

Sonu Nigam scammed

According to reports, the unidentified woman named Erica has been contacting some of Sonu Nigams active fans on several social media sites. Calling herself to belong to the singer’s social media management team, the woman has been spreading the false information that Sonu Nigam will be meeting some of his selected fans in person. One of the texts sent by this Erica, which is currently doing the rounds on the internet also read that the directives of the meet-and-greet with a fan came from Sinu Nigam himself. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Salman Khan sports a French beard again; Tiger 3 star's new look dishes out 'Kick' to 'Sasta Tony Stark Vibes' [View Reactions]

Legal action to be taken

Sonu Nigam has not yet lodged a police complaint. The singer’s legal advisor, Ashish Joshi has ascertained that they will be taking appropriate legal measures to being the culprit into custody, at the earliest by next week. “We are still gathering more information. No fan should fall prey to such scams," he said, as quoted by ETimes. Also Read - Sonu Nigam's father duped of Rs 72 lakh by ex-driver? Sister lodges complaint [Check Deets]

Trending Now

Another scam

Recalling a similar incident, Ashish Joshi revealed that a couple of months ago, an imposter, falsely identifying himself to be an Enrolled Agent (EA) of Sonu Nigam asked for an amount of Rs 50,000 from the singer’s fans. The unnamed offended demanded the sum claiming that it would give the fans a FAN Identity card, showing which would enable them to meet Sonu Nigam, get his concert tickets for free, and whatnot. “We had filed a police complaint then and the person’s bank account was blocked by the cops,” shared the legal advisor.

Sonu Nigam’s father duped

Not long ago, Sonu Nigam once again made the headlines after a sum of Rs 72 lakhs was allegedly stolen from his father Agam Kumar Nigam's residence. Reports claimed that the theft was carried out by Agam Kumar Nigam’s driver Rehan, who recently got sacked because of his poor performance.