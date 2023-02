Sonu Nigam has been trending since last night ever since he was attacked by an MLA’s son in Chembur Mumbai where he was present for a concert and was forced to take pictures with them, it is reported that Sonu Nigam’s manager was attacked by the MLA son as he refused for a picture and later even Soni was seen being pushed. This once left everyone shocked but Sonu was absolutely fine as he escaped unhurt. However, the singer filed an FIR with the Chembur Police and narrated the entire incident to them. And now this morning Sonu was seen making his way to the airport looking all fine. In the video, you can see how he is assuring the paparazzi at the airport of being fine after last night’s incident.

Watch the video of Sonu Nigam making an appearance at the airport after being attacked at a concert held in Chembur.

Soni is one of the most loved and popular singers of his time, even in the era of reels and shortcut songs she is shining like a bright star and despite the stardom she holds, not many singers in the industry do. But this incident with Sonu Nigam was extremely unfortunate and we wonder if the singer will ever agree to do the concert in the same area of Chembur ever.