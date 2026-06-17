Sonu Nigam opens up about painful nerve condition ahead of concert

Sonu Nigam has revealed that he is battling painful pinched nerves and throat issues. Nonetheless, he will perform in Mumbai on June 27

Sonu Battles Painful Nerve Condition

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Sonu Nigam is all set for his Mumbai concert which is scheduled for June 27. The singer is committed to the show even though he is battling a painful nerve condition. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to put out a health update. Through his post, Sonu told fans that he had been undergoing scans, physiotherapy and medication for over a week. He was also quick to tell his fans that he is making every attempt to ensure his show isn't cancelled. For the unversed, it marks his return to the stage after about six weeks.

What did Sonu Nigam post?

In a video that Sonu shared on Instagram, he was seen with bandages on his shoulder. The singer stated, “I have pinched nerves. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now.” He also mentioned that he’s been prescribed muscle relaxants. Consumption of this medicine has made his throat extremely heavy.

With the caption that read, “13th June, Mumbai (bandaged heart emoji),” Sonu also mentioned that he’d be performing after about one-and-a-half months. “My confidence is already low because of that. And now, my throat is also not cooperating. But I can’t help it. May God give me strength on stage,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu’s last performance

A day after Sonu shated details of his health condition, he took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from a recent performance. In the clip, the singer is seen performing popular track Shukran Allah with Salim Merchant. The popular romantic track was from Rensil D’Silva’s 2009 film Kurbaan.

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