Sonu Nigam will be receiving Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian award conferred by the Government of India every year on Republic Day, for his immense contribution in the field of art. However, the singer was quite reluctant to accept the award when the govt authorities had come to inform him about the same. He revealed that he had almost refused the award, however, he changed his mind after having a conversation with his father. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says he didn’t sit with his parents as they watched the film; reveals his dad’s reaction

"‘You guys are giving me Padma Shri now? You guys have been teasing me for a long time. We are also human beings and we also get lured by these temptations. Is there a person who would be felicitated with an award and would not like it? Those who don’t get it, only they say it like that. It’s a good feeling to be given acclamation and recognition at the right time. Justice given late isn’t called justice. So I said, ‘I won’t be able to accept this award’. I said 'This is too late. You are giving Padma Shri to me now. I am past that stage of expecting and I have stopped looking in that direction already'," Sonu told Bollywood Hungama adding that after speaking to his father on a call, he changed his mind. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 8 more on-screen female avatars of Bollywood stars that will make you go ROFL [PICS]

"I am also aware of who nominated my name as well. He is a legendary classical singer. I will ask him one day if I can tell his name publicly or not someday. Everything has happened so beautifully because a musical authority nominated by name that ‘You should give it to him because it’s been far too late’,” he added. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar REVEALS how she was treated after Rangeela's success; says, 'People said that everything I did was about sex-appeal'

Sonu also opened up about his fallout with music composer Pritam after he recorded Subhanallah song for but it wasn't kept in the film. It was Sreerama Chandra’s version that made it to the film. However, he has now agreed to sing one of his composition for 's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, only when he was assured by the composer that he was the only one who will be recording the song.

"So, on a video call, Pritam spoke to me very nicely saying ‘Listen Sonu, you are very special to me. I have very special connection with you since you sang in my debut. You were a part of it. I have a lot of respect for you’. Pritam told me ‘I would only ask you to croon a song when I know no one can sing again it besides you,’" Sonu said in the same interview.

Recalling how his song Subhanallah was dropped, Sonu said, "I never have had an issue with any singer singing songs. I never asked for the song, right? Did I say ‘Please, give me the song?’ Have I asked that ‘Please, call me or try me?’ No, because if people, who are my well-wishers, get to know that ‘Sonu Nigam is a beggar. He acts like a King in front of everyone but actually he is a beggar. He begs [for songs] from people that – please give me a song in this film etc.’ So, how would you feel?”

From singing Kya Hua Tera Wada on a stage with his father at the age of four to becoming Bollywood's most popular contemporary playback singer, from collaborating with international pop stars like and DJ Avicii to winning multiple awards (including a National Award, two Filmfare Awards in Hindi and two Filmfare Awards South) Sonu Nigam has dazzled millions of music lovers across the globe.