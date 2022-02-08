Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved singer's of all time. However, in a recent interview, he said that he is not a 'bhikaari' singer. Sonu Nigam's remark has grabbed everyone's attention. The singer has agreed to sing a song for Prtiam's composition in Laal Singh Chaddha, a report in Bollywood Hungama said. The two will be reuniting after about 9 years after a fallout during . It so happened that he had sung a song for and starrer but eventually, the song went to someone else. However, this time around, he will be the only singer to sing the song in Laal Singh Chaddha and it's due to and Pritam. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

Talking about the fallout Sonu Nigam had with Pritam, it so happened that Sonu had sung Subhanallah alongside various other artists. And his song was not kept in the film. It went to Sreerama Chandra. And when he learned about the same, he had told Pritam to not call him to sing again. However, this time, Pritam called him up and spoke to him very nicely. The musician told Sonu that he holds him in the highest regard and that he is in his debt because he sang for his debut. He told Sonu that this time he will be the only one to sing the song. Even Aamir Khan wanted Sonu Nigam to sing for Laal Singh Chaddha. Since both producer and star wanted him to croon the number, the singer revealed that he agreed to do it.

About his fallout with Pritam years ago, he clarified that he is not a bhikari singer and is not an insecure man. However, he refuses to record a song sung by several other singers. He said he has never begged for songs or the opportunity to work. He added, "Agar mere shubhchintak jo hain, unko pata chale ke Sonu Nigam toh bhikhaari hai, saamne raja ban ke ghoomta hai, par actually peeche bhikhaari hai (How will my fans feel if I started begging for work in secret, while pretending to be a king in front of everyone)…" he told the portal.