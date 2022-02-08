Sonu Nigam reunites with Pritam for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha after YJHD fallout; says, 'I'm not a bhikaari singer'

Sonu Nigam has reunited with Pritam for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He had had a fallout with Pritam several years ago during Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.