Sonu Nigam has yet again made it to the news. The singer has grabbed headlines for another shocking incident. He has reportedly been duped. As per a recent report in ETimes, Sonu Nigam's father Agam Kumar Nigam's driver has been booked by the police for allegedly stealing lakhs of rupees. The report states that the former driver of Agam Kumar Nigam allegedly stole the money in two instalments. It took place in Agam Kumar Nigam's residence in Windsor Grand Apartments, Andheri. Check out the details below:

Sonu Nigam's father duped of lakhs of rupees

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sonu Nigam has yet again made it to the Entertainment News section. The much-loved playback singer's father has been duped by his former driver. The report states that the theft happened when Agam Kumar Nigam was not at home in the Windsor Grand Apartments in Andheri on Wednesday. The theft is said to have happened in the last 72 hours. Sonu Nigam's sister Nikita filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station who promptly took action.

As per the reports, Nikita revealed that her father had hired a driver named Rehan. He was sacked recently because of his poor performance. Rehan worked with them for about 8 months. Nikita shares that on Sunday her father visited her at her home in Versova and returned to the Windsor Grand Apartments later. The same evening, Agam Kumar Nigam called Nikita and told her about the Rs 40 lakhs theft. The money was taken out of the digital locker. The next day, Nikita shared that her father visited Snu Nigam's house in Versova. And later, the same evening, another Rs 32 lakhs were taken. Nikita filed a police complaint. The investigation is under probe and more details are awaited.

Sonu Nigam attacked

Recently, at an event, Sonu Nigam was attacked by an MLA's son, as per reports. It was said that the MLA's son wanted a selfie while Sonu was exiting a stage from an event. He allegedly pushed Sonu's bodyguards and also his brother. No serious injuries were sustained.