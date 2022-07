Sonu Sood has earned the nicknake 'The Messiah of the Masses' and rightly so. Nobody, be it from the film industry or outside it or even the government did more to help people during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the dual extended lockdowns, than him. Whoever coined the term 'an angel has landed on earth' probably did so that it could one day be used to describe Sonu Sood. Before all and sundry came to know of his Good Samaritan side though, everybody knew him as one of the best and hottest bods in Bollywood, whose macho presence has effectively shone on screen in tough-baddie roles, laying down convincing obstacle for muscular leading men.

Sonu Sood struggling days

Today, 30th July, on Sonu Sood's birthday, let's walk you down memory lane with his journey toward becoming a popular actor not only in Bollywood, but across Indian cinema. Not many are aware that Sonu Sood's father was a simple clothes shopkeeper, who sent his son to Nagpur to study engineering. After completing his education and arriving in Mumbai in 1996, Sonu set about to pursue the film industry. He was struggling a lot as he had to also provide for his new wife, Sonali, whom he fell in love with and married in 1996 itself before drawing a steady income.

Sonu Sood journey in Bollywood

Finally, 3 years after landing in Mumbai and marrying, Sonu Sood landed a break with Telugu movie Kallajagaar, and 3 years after that, got his first Bollywood movie, Shaheed-e-Azam. His big break though came with 2004's Yuva, and since 2010's Dabangg, the handsome actor has never looked back, cementing his stature as one of the great modern-day villains of Indian cinema.

Sonu Sood upcoming movies and recent films

Birthday boy was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which, unfortunately, sank badly at the box office, and was generally panned by critics, too. The actor will next appear on the big screen alongside in Tamil film Thamilarasan. Meanwhile, here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday.