Did you know that post-marriage Sonu Sood lived with his wife Sonali and three other strugglers in a 1BHK in Mumbai?

Sonu Sood who celebrates his birthday today has emerged as a hero of the masses in this coronavirus pandemic. From sending home migrant workers in the first wave to ensuring medical help in the months of April-May where the second wave hit India in terrible manner, he has been at the forefront. Sonu Sood is also a devoted family man. He has been married since September 25, 1996. His wife was initially hesitant when he said that he would pursue a career in the movies, but she supported him whole-heartedly. Sonali Sood was a friend of one of his classmates when he studied at the Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. They met and fell in love. She is from Andhra Pradesh, which explains why Sonu Sood did not find it tough to learn Telugu for his South films.

Sonu Sood moved to Mumbai with his wife in 1996. He has said that he shared a 1BHK flat with three other strugglers and his missus. Though it was tough, Sonali never complained. He told a daily, "She is an Andhra-ite and is the first girl who came into my life. Even after I got married, there were three struggling boys still staying with us in a 1BHK. She was supportive of that and even today, we always have food for at least 10 extra people made in our house as ours is an open house. Initially, she was not happy when I wanted to be an actor, but today she's proud of me."

She was besides him even when he decided to take up the cause of migrant workers in the pandemic. She is not very active on social media, nor is she a party animal. The couple have two kids, Ayaan and Ishaan. This is proof that silently they are a pillar of strength for one another. We wish Sonu Sood a happy birthday!