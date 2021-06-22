Sonu Sood REACTS on gifting Rs 3 crore swanky car to son Ishaan on Father's Day

A few days back, on the occasion of Father's Day, we saw in a brand new luxurious car with son Ishaan, which triggered the news that the actor has bought it for son to celebrate the special day. Now, the actor has reacted to this news and denied it say it was just for trial and he didn't purchased that SUV. Talking to SpotBoye, Sonu said, "There is no truth to this . I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car.” Continuing further, the actor said, “Why would I give my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be giving me something? After all, it's my day!” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS: Kim Taehyung's #Taechwita memes reach Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s twerking

The actor added, "Jokes aside, the best Father's Day gift my two sons can give me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they're growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I've earned myself."

Reacting to public comments, Sonu Sood asserted, "I think 90 percent of the comments below the reports were favourable. They said, if I had purchased a car it’s about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I’ve got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand, are the best gift I’ve received in my life. No matter how much the skeptics try to influence public opinion against me, my good work won’t be doubted by my well-wishers out there".

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in 's Acharya followed by 's Prithviraj.