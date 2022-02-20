, who has always been in the news for the right reasons, has made it to the headlines today for a shocking reason. The actor’s sister Malvika Sood is contesting the assembly election from Punjab's Moga. It is said that Sonu was trying to enter a polling booth in Moga but was stopped and his car has been confiscated. The actor has been told to stay in the house, or an action will be taken against him. Well, Sonu has opened up about the whole scenario. Also Read - Roadies season 18: After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, two more gang leaders QUIT the reality show – deets inside

According to ANI, Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said, "Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house."

Sonu has also spoken about it and he told ANI, "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls."

We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/Va93f3V7zH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

The actor also tweeted, “Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd.”

In a video, had requested the people of Moga to vote for Malvika Sood. She had shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “I thank my elder brother @SunielVShetty for supporting me. #Moga.”

Shetty in the video says, “Namaskar my name is Suniel Shetty. I am requesting you all that tomorrow in the voting that’s happening in Moga, please vote for my sister Malvika Sood. She has been doing a very good job for the past many years. Sonu and Malvika have done a great job and you all know about it. So, I am requesting that support Malvika and make her win.”