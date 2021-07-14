Sonu Sood's young fan breaks a TV set after seeing his hero being beaten up on screen; this is how the actor reacted

Sonu Sood has become a true hero in the eye of the masses after his yeoman service during the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonu Sood's fan following has grown multifold. We have also seen some hilarious tweets on his timeline with people making silly requests. Now, a clip has been shared where it is reported that a small child broke the TV set at his home because they were showing a movie where the actor got beaten to a plump. We are guessing it could be Dabangg or Simmba. The little kid was incensed seeing how could someone who was a real hero get so badly treated on screen. Also Read - Acharya: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan to resume shooting on THIS date – here's how much of the movie is PENDING

A 7-year-old boy from Sangareddy, Virat, broke a television set at his house out of his love for @SonuSood. He was angry watching a movie where the actor is hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces. pic.twitter.com/lSCqPhK5EA — Harishsayz (@sonusoodharish) July 13, 2021

Arrreee, Don't break your TVs,

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now ?? https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

Sonu Sood has given many hilarious responses to such tweets. The actor who is from Moga, Punjab took it upon himself to ensure that migrant workers reach home during the first wave. He made arrangements for buses to go to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and other places. Even young students were benefitted because of his services. He has films like Acharya and Prithviraj in hand.