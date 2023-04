Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of the charge of abetment to suicide in the Jiah Khan suicide case which has been going on for about 10 years. The actor was acquitted by the special CBI court stating that there was not enough evidence to prove his guilt. Yesterday, Sooraj Pancholi reached the CBI court with his mother Zarina Wahab. After his acquittal, Sooraj headed home while Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan's mother have decided to move to the higher court and challenge the decision of the CBI court. And now, Zarina Wahab has reacted to the same. Also Read - Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi emotional after acquittal; says, 'Ten long painful years and sleepless nights'

Zarina Wahab reacts as Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan decides to move to a higher court

Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal has grabbed headlines in the entertainment news since yesterday. Rabia Khan told the media that she is very disappointed in CBI for dismissing the case of her daughter's alleged murder. The distressed mother was appalled that she had collected evidence against the accused with a lot of effort and claimed that they yet turned a blind eye and announced him innocent. As per reports, she is going to move to a higher court to get justice for her daughter, Jiah Khan. Zarina Wahab who heaved a sigh of relief after Sooraj was acquitted has reacted to the same.

The senior actress has refused to comment on the same. She adds, "She can do whatever she wants for her satisfaction". Zarina says that she has believed the judiciary system who have proved Sooraj innocent. She believes that justice has been served. Zarina adds that truth always wins. When asked about Sooraj, the actress shares that he is doing fine and is thankful to God and the Indian judiciary system.

Sooraj Pancholi reacts to his acquittal

Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram handle and shared two Instagram stories reacting to his win. He thanked his supporters for their unconditional love and prayers. He penned a heartfelt note saying that only he knows how he lasted after all these years of pain and suffering. Furthermore in a statement, Sooraj expressed his pain about losing 10 years of his life due to Jiah Khan's suicide case. He questions who might return the 10 years of his life. In the end, he adds that it is finally the end for him and his family now.