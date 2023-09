Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been making headlines for his personal life more than his acting career. Back in 2013, he was involved in a highly publicized case related to the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. However, he has since been cleared of those charges. Now, he's back in the spotlight for a different reason: his seven-year-long relationship with a non-actress girlfriend and his plans to tie the knot soon. Also Read - Celebs whose careers took a massive setback after scandals and controversies; only a few got a second chance

Sooraj Pancholi reveals his secret girlfriend

In a recent interview, Sooraj Pancholi opened up about his relationship. He shared that he's in a happy and committed relationship with a girl who is not from the film industry. This relationship has brought him immense joy, and he expressed his desire to get married soon. Regarding his past involvement with Jiah Khan, Sooraj explained that their relationship was brief, and since then, he has been dedicated to his current partner for seven years. He described this long-term relationship as a beautiful and unique experience that he wouldn't trade for anything. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Abhishek Bachchan and more star kids who debuted together but only some found success

Sooraj also emphasized the importance of keeping his current relationship private. He cited the fact that his girlfriend is not part of the Bollywood industry as a reason for wanting to maintain their privacy.

Accused of Jiah Khan's suicide

The year 2013 was troublesome for Sooraj Pancholi, as he faced accusations related to Jiah Khan's tragic suicide. However, he has now moved past those difficult times and has chosen to focus on his personal life. Recently, Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi's son, Sooraj, came forward to share his joy about their new relationship and his plans for the future.

Keeps his personal life a secret