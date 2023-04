Sooraj Pancholi is now a free man. He was accused of abetment to suicide in Jiah Khan's demise in 2013 when the actress passed away. The late actress was found hanging by the ceiling in her residence in Juhu. Sooraj was taken into police custody for questioning on 10th June. He remained in custody till 2nd July. CBI took over the case which went on for 10 long years. Sooraj Pancholi has been declared innocent by CBI in Jiah Khan's suicide case. He has now opened up on his relationship with Jiah, her relationship with Rabia Khan and how he has been harassed and removed from films and judged due to the case. Also Read - Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhi Vinayak; netizens school him for his THIS mistake

Sooraj Pancholi talks about his relationship with Jiah Khan and her family issues

Sooraj Pancholi is the talk of the town right now. He has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for his tell-all interview in which he opened up on his ordeal after Jiah Khan passed away. The actor shares that he is yet to come to terms with the fact that he doesn't have to go to court anymore and that it has all come to an end. He shares that he has spent his entire 20s in court. Sooraj says that he is yet to digest the fact that he is a free man. Talking about his relationship with Jiah, he recalls that he sent the Ghajini actress a friend request on Facebook. Jiah reverted to him after about a year. It was then that they became friends. He shares that he and Jiah were in a relationship for five months. He admits to not knowing the magnitude of what Jiah Khan was suffering and going through. The Time to Dance actor shares that Jiah needed love not just from her boyfriend but also from her family. He shares that Jiah was the sole earning member of the family and was looking after her mother, Rabia Khan and her partner and her two stepsisters.

Sooraj shares Jiah slit her hand in 2012 and he had reached out to Rabia Khan

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sooraj shares that when he and Jiah were just friends, the Nishabd actress had slit her hand to end her life. He had then reached out to her mother, Rabia Khan who was in London. Rabia had told Sooraj that she would get the first flight out to Mumbai. However, she did not show up for months. Sooraj Pancholi adds that Jiah was a wonderful person and needed familial love and that his love for her wasn't enough. Sooraj shares that the court observed that the suicide note was not written by Jiah.

Sooraj shares Rabia wants to take the guilt off her; reveals being removed from films

Etimes quotes Sooraj saying that the mother just wants to take the guilt off her shoulders and put it on someone else. He says that she needs a person to blame so that she can be at peace. Jiah had been supporting her family since she was 16. He says that only his angle was investigated in the case because he was her boyfriend. Sooraj asks if loving someone is a crime. The actor adds that he has suffered a lot due to the case. He debuted in Bollywood two years after Jiah's demise. There was a hesitation from the audience's side and he was removed from projects. And some projects that he was working on were stopped midway. The actor shares that every time he tried to move on some fake news would surfaced about him in the media.

Meanwhile, Rabia has shared that she intends to go to a higher court against the judgement of CBI.