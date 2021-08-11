Even as we all wait with bated breath for Bell Bottom, another movie is being awaited with more anticipation since last year. If y'all haven't guessed it already, we're talking about , which was supposed to become the first film to play in theatres across Maharashtra 24X7 before the coronavirus pandemic broke and the very first lockdown was declared in April last year. So, when will Sooryavanshi finally hit cinema halls or is there any plan in action at the very least? Well, Akshay Kumar has finally given a hint on the release of the directorial in an interview with BollywoodLife, and whether it'll also go the OTT way (which nobody wants)? Also Read - Will Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa be able to break the box office records of these male-dominated blockbuster multi-starrers?

Underlining how he shares the sentiments of movie-buffs and has become like one among them despite Sooryavanshi being his own film, Akshay Kumar said, "Even I'm waiting for it with bated breath like everybody else."

When quizzed whether Sooryavanshi may take the OTT route like his Laxmii had last year, the superstar added, "I have no idea, I have no idea. Perhaps Maharashtra ke baad (after theatres in Maharashtra reopen)."

Sooryavanshi also stars as the female lead and is the fourth entry in Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe after , Singham 2 and . Besides Akshay and Katrina, the action movie also features and in extended cameos, reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba. plays the prime antagonist while Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing a pivotal part.