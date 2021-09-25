And it's a great news for all cinegoers as the highly-anticipated Bollywood biggie, featuring and is hitting the screens during the Diwali weekend as the government of Maharashtra has allowed the theatres in the state to reopen from October 22. Director of the film, share the news on his social media account as he wrote, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…" Also Read - From a fancy house in London worth Rs. 54 crore to Rs 1.6 crore car: 5 MOST expensive things owned by Ajay Devgn and Kajol will blow your mind

In the afternoon the official Twitter handle of CMO Maharashtra revealed the news of theatres reopening in the state from 22 with all protocols as it reads, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theatres in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon."

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . The film was supposed to release on March 24, 2020 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It's been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.