Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's film to RELEASE on THIS date; will also mark reopening of theatres in Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.