Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi has set the box office on fire. Though theatres are running to 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra, the movie is seeing packed houses. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama is growing at the box office due to word of mouth reviews as well. The movie made Rs 29 crore on Sunday, which is the highest. It has got the benefit of the extended weekend and people who were busy with Diwali for two days caught up with the film on Sunday. The great response to the film has warmed the hearts of theatre owners, exhibitors and distributors. This is an increase of almost 10 per cent. So far, the best faring circuits for Sooryavanshi are Gujarat and Maharashtra. It is also doing very well in Delhi/UP, Punjab and Nizam belt. Rohit Shetty is one of the top directors in the mass belt. The movie has done well in Bihar and Rajasthan as well. The film also has cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The movie is an action thriller with elements similar to Akshay Kumar's Holiday.

Now, all eyes are on how much Sooryavanshi will make on Monday. Let us see if it crosses Rs 100 crores in the first four days. Even if it makes around Rs 13-15 crore, the movie would have amassed around Rs 125 crore, which is great. Everyone is praising Rohit Shetty for his conviction. He waited for two years but ensured that people saw Sooryavanshi in the theatres. The movie is trending better than many Akshay Kumar movies like Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie has made Rs 16 crores at the US box office.

The industry is full of praise for Rohit Shetty and Shibashish Sarkar who backed the filmmaker's vision. Let us see how many records Sooryavanshi breaks at the box office.