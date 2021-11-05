Aa Gai Hai Police… Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn in key roles, directed by Rohit Shetty has finally released in theatres. Bollywood’s big Diwali release came with a promise of crating a dhamaka at the box office, however the film may have a huge reason to worry. Sooryavanshi, Bollywood’s latest cop drama and the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that already has Singham and Simmba. Also Read - Sooryavanshi short movie review: Rohit Shetty rekindles the joy of watching a top-notch masala movie on the big screen with this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer

But Akshay Kumar's film has fallen prey to piracy. Sooryavanshi full HD movie is leaked online and is now available for free download on Tamilrockers and various other piracy sites and torrents including movierulz, Telegram and more. The film hit screens on November 5 and just hours after the release, it has become prey to piracy. The Sooryavanshi movie reviews have just started flowing in and fans as well as critics say that it brings back the joy of watching a typical Bollywood masala film on the big screens.

Well, the film is touted to revive Bollywood box office and this online leak clubbed with movie goers still concerned about Covid-19 before stepping into theatres, may affect its box office figures. We urge our readers to not give in to the temptation to watch the movie online for free. But watch it through authorized channels only. Either do head to the theatres or wait for the film to release online on one of the major OTT platforms.

Sadly, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is not the only victim of piracy. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which released on November 4 and Suriya's Jai Bhim, that released online this week, have also been leaked online and available for free download in full HD versions.