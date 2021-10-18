Sooryavanshi: Impatient for the teaser of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's entertainer fans trend WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY - read tweets

It is official! Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is going to release on November 5, 2021. It is a Diwali dhamaka for the audience. But the fact is that no teaser or first look has been unveiled so far. This has left fans rather upset. They are trending WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY on social media. The tagline sounds rather funny but it looks like fans are damn impatient. We saw something similar in the case of Valimai where fans just could not wait for the teaser. Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest films of the year. Akshay Kumar fans can be quite critical and this is just one example. Check out the tweets... Also Read - From Akshay Kumar's Gorkha to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: 4 biopics on legendary army officers that Bollywood is betting high on

Akkians We are on trending 10

Come on rohit shetty tangi uthega jab 1st no. Pe trend hoga #Sooryavanshi

WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/Q7yEzc4XtL — AKSHAY KUMAR ??‍♂️SOORYAVANSHI??‍♂️ (@akshaykumarfana) October 18, 2021

#Sooryavanshi will kickstart the promotions by launching the first song 'Aila Re Aila' - on 21 Oct... Song features #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh

WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/xD8c4KGRLS — Gujarat Akkians (@AkkiansGujarat1) October 18, 2021

Ye Trend Kisne kab kar diya aur wo bhi 18k Tweets kar diye ?? WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/2IZd1T0P2q — भारत कुमार (अक्षय) (@The_BadMan_) October 18, 2021

WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY

Shetty ko bhi pata hai movie Hit nhi ho payegi esiliye Promotion mein jyda paisa kharch nhi krna Chahta — PRK (@IamprkOO7) October 18, 2021

Kuch sharam bachi h start krdo promotion WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY — Arun Sharma #MI (@ikhiladi_as) October 18, 2021

Can't Wait To See Aditi Sooryavanshi ???

We want sooryavanshi update!!

WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/ehxdXrCyHV — Navneet Kumar Nikku (@nikku_navneet) October 18, 2021

Rohit Shetty Sir ott is the best option for sooryavanshi , wase bhi collection 50 -80 cr ki range mi aana hi...

We will never forget your dedication towards sooryavanshi , 2 saal hold pe rakha @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial Sir please consider.. WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY — Shiva (@shiva_khiladi) October 18, 2021

Only few days are left and no new poster,songs ,promos has released what the hell you are doing man WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY — Katrina Kaif Spontaneous (@KaifSpontaneous) October 18, 2021

We can see that fans are rather upset. In 2019, fans had trended Bhagoda Rohit Shetty on social media. Akshay Kumar rushed to his support and wrote, "Since past few days I've noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me...you guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends. I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let's continue making and releasing it in the same way." Also Read - Katrina Kaif looks fresh as a daisy as she poses in a body-hugging dress by the beach