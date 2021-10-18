Sooryavanshi: Impatient for the teaser of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's entertainer fans trend WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY - read tweets
Sooryavanshi: Impatient new content from the team of the Akshay Kumar - Katrina Kaif masala entertainer, fans trend WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY - read tweets
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1