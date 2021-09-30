As cine-goers we are jumping with joy as the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas from October 22 in the state. Post that we saw Bollywood producers announcing the release dates of their biggies, which gearing up to arrive in the cinema halls for more than a year. While these biggies are expected to bring back the audience in the theatres, we want to know from you that out of these upcoming 2021 releases, which one will you definitely watch it in the cinema halls through your votes. Also Read - 'Well read, prankster, punctual,' Esha Gupta relives her memories of working with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-6">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/throwback-thursday-when-shilpa-shetty-slammed-akshay-kumar-for-two-timing-her-with-twinkle-khanna-1922540/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Throwback Thursday: When Shilpa Shetty slammed Akshay Kumar for two-timing her with Twinkle Khanna</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61554f3fcd25150025546cb9" height="670"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Talking about the big releases, which are arriving this year, we will and 's making a grand entry at the box office during the Diwali weekend on November 5, followed by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and 's 2, which will hit the screens on November 19. On November 26, we will see and starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 hitting the screens. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya planning a baby together; Rhea Chakraborty offered Rs 35 lakh per week for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

Jersey.Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021. This one is the most special yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all. pic.twitter.com/y7t7HJkyGI — (@shahidkapoor) September 26, 2021

In the month of December, we will see the release of and Tara Sutaria's Tadap, Ayushmann Khurruana and 's Chandigarh Kare , 's '83 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which will release on 3rd, 10th, 24th and 31st respectively.

So, vote now for your favourite theatrical relase.