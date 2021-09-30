As cine-goers we are jumping with joy as the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas from October 22 in the state. Post that we saw Bollywood producers announcing the release dates of their biggies, which gearing up to arrive in the cinema halls for more than a year. While these biggies are expected to bring back the audience in the theatres, we want to know from you that out of these upcoming 2021 releases, which one will you definitely watch it in the cinema halls through your votes. Also Read - 'Well read, prankster, punctual,' Esha Gupta relives her memories of working with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Talking about the big releases, which are arriving this year, we will Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi making a grand entry at the box office during the Diwali weekend on November 5, followed by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which will hit the screens on November 19. On November 26, we will see John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 hitting the screens.
In the month of December, we will see the release of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap, Ayushmann Khurruana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ranveer Singh's '83 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which will release on 3rd, 10th, 24th and 31st respectively.
So, vote now for your favourite theatrical relase.
