While all the cine-goers jumped with joy after Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas in the state from October 22, we saw the several filmmakers dropping the release date of their biggies. As of today, 10 films are scheduled to release in the last three months of 2021, which includes
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and others. While we expect these films to shatter records at the tickets windows, we would like to know that out of these releases, which one excites you the most through your votes. Also Read - BIG CLASH! Prabhas' magnum opus Adipurush to lock horns with THIS Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office
Talking about the release dates, Pratik Gandhi and
Aindrita Ray starring Bhavai will release on October 1. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor and Anna Guzik's No Means No will lock horns at the box office during the Diwali weekend on November 5. While Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit the screens on November 26. Also Read - Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Bunty Aur Babli 2 – YRF announces the release dates of four of its upcoming biggies
In the month of December, we will see Ranveer Singh's '83,
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap and Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Puspa: The Rising hitting the screens.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.