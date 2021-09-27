While all the cine-goers jumped with joy after Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas in the state from October 22, we saw the several filmmakers dropping the release date of their biggies. As of today, 10 films are scheduled to release in the last three months of 2021, which includes 's , 's '83, 's Jersey, 's Satyameva Jayate 2 and others. While we expect these films to shatter records at the tickets windows, we would like to know that out of these releases, which one excites you the most through your votes. Also Read - BIG CLASH! Prabhas' magnum opus Adipurush to lock horns with THIS Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-5">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/akshay-kumar-aamir-khan-ranveer-singh-and-more-here-are-the-release-dates-of-the-upcoming-biggies-of-these-bollywood-superstars-laal-singh-chaddha-sooryavanshi-bachchan-pandey-ajay-devgn-mayday-amitab-1920364/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and more: Here are the release dates of the upcoming biggies of these Bollywood superstars</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61518d6d4efb2d0024af077e" height="796"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Talking about the release dates, Pratik Gandhi and starring Bhavai will release on October 1. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Verma, , Sharad Kapoor and Anna Guzik's No Means No will lock horns at the box office during the Diwali weekend on November 5. While Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and 's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19, John Abraham and 's Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit the screens on November 26. Also Read - Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Bunty Aur Babli 2 – YRF announces the release dates of four of its upcoming biggies

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

Jersey.Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021. This one is the most special yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all. pic.twitter.com/y7t7HJkyGI — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 26, 2021

In the month of December, we will see Ranveer Singh's '83, and 's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, and Tara Sutaria's Tadap and Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Puspa: The Rising hitting the screens.