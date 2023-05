After Ranveer Singh in 83' now it is time for fans to gear up to see another Bollywood actor taking up the role of an Indian cricketer. Sourav Ganguly's biopic is on the cards and fans are excited to know all the deets. Who will play Sourav Ganguly, the iconic Dada on the big screen? Here are the latest updates. If reports are to be believed, it is Ayushmann Khurrana who would step into the shoes of the legendary cricketer for the biopic. Also Read - Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and more actors betting on sequels to ensure a blockbuster Bollywood career

to play Sourav Ganguly in cricketer's biopic?

As per a report in PeepingMoon.com, makers are in talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to get him on board this project. A source revealed to the portal that the discussions between the two parties have been going on for several months. Reportedly, Sourav Ganguly has also given the green light to get Ayushmann Khurrana to play him on the big screen and he will soon personally meet the actor too. Ayushmann Khurrana makes for the ideal choice to play Dada as he is also a left-handed batsman. The source stated that the talks have reached to an advanced stage and only a few formalities are left to be signed on. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana sparks meme fest as he is caught sleeping on sets; the Dream Girl 2 actor joins the trend

Talking about the director, it is being reported that 's daughter Aishwarya will be taking the director's seat for this cricket drama. It is rumoured that was the first choice to be the director for Sourav Ganguly biopic but as he allegedly turned down the offer, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is being considered for the same. Though there is no official confirmation on anything as yet. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Will Pooja finally reveal her face in upcoming Eid promotional video?

It was recently reported that producer Ankur Garg and met Sourav Ganguly at his home in Kolkata to discuss the biopic. It is expected that the shooting of the film will begin from year end. Earlier, it was being reported that would play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. But guess plans have changed! Let's wait and watch!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana already has a few films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 along with , Paresh Rawal and others. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.