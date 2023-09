The biopic on one of the most popular Indian cricketers and former captain Sourav Ganguly has been in the pipeline for some time now. It was earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into the footsteps of the cricketer and will play the titular role in his biopic. But due to undisclosed reasons, it seems like Ranbir will not be a part of the film anymore. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dream Girl 2 will reportedly play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. In a recent interview, the actor hinted at replacing Ranbir in the film. Also Read - Teacher’s Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebrities who had a crush on their teachers

Ayushmann Khurrana replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sourav Ganguly biopic

Ayushmann subtly hinted at replacing Ranbir Kapoor in Sourav Ganguly's biopic. In a recent interview, the actor refused to confirm or deny the viral reports, but added that fans will have to wait for an official announcement. Reportedly, due to undisclosed reasons, Ranbir will no longer be a part of the film.

"I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens," the actor said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Reportedly, Ayushmann will begin filming for the film by the end of this year. The biopic will be directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial and will start from December.

When Ranbir spoke about doing Sourav Ganguly biopic

During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actor was seen paying a visit to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where he met Sourav Gaunguly. Their meetup added fuel to the rumours of the actor playing the cricketer in his biopic.

When Ranbir was asked about doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly, the actor said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script."