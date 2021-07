Special26: Anupam Kher puts up a Sunday quiz; fans ask for a sequel of the superhit heist film — read tweets

Anupam Kher knows how to kill it on social media. The actor today posted a look of his from a film and asked fans to guess the name of the movie. Fans were quick to guess that it was Special 26. In the film, he had played the role of Sharma. As we know, Neeraj Pandey's Special 26 was one of the most riveting films of 2013. Critics lavished love on the heist film. On seeing the picture, fans had different reactions. People were quick to demand a sequel to the movie. Anupam Kher's comic punches in Special 26 were terrific and people loved the arc of his character. Akshay Kumar was the leading man of the movie. Here are some Twitter reactions... Also Read - Filhaal 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's chemistry and B Praak's melodious voice promise a magical experience yet again

Guess the name of the movie? ? pic.twitter.com/JMn1SWMHxG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2021

" Special 26" is trending in India. ❤️ Can we expect sequal of this Money Heist Thriller?? #Special26#AkshayKumar @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/fIBhUMmtJc — ᴛʜᴇ ᴀᴋꜱʜᴀʏ ᴄʟᴜʙ ♠️ (@TheAkshayClub) July 4, 2021

SPECIAL 26...

ONE OF THE GREATEST MOVIE OF INDIA...

my personal favourite ❤️

"asli power dil ❤️ me hoti hai"#special26 Special 26 https://t.co/lnyZ5VDgTE — ꪖડꫝꪊ ?ꪖ?ꪖꪜ (@THE_ASHU_JATAV) July 3, 2021

Me taking nap in the afternoon after months and Amazon delivery guy rings the bell.#Special26 pic.twitter.com/PaQVXvE6C2 — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakhani) July 3, 2021

Anupam Kher got back from the US quitting the series New Amsterdam after his wife Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer. He has been with her since then. The actor has done work of a narrator in the film, Bhuj: The Day India Shook that stars Ajay Devgn and a host of other actors. Anupam Kher has been rather active on Twitter all through. But a sequel of Special 26 would be welcome any day. The film had starred Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill and many others.