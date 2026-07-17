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Spider-Man Brand New Day advance booking: Pre-sales for Tom Holland's movie BEGIN in India, ticket prices will SHOCK you

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance bookings open in India as fans rush for premium screenings, with ticket prices touching the sky.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 17, 2026 2:34 PM IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day advance booking: Pre-sales for Tom Holland's movie BEGIN in India, ticket prices will SHOCK you

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking

Spider-Man Brand New Day advance booking: The wait for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is almost over, and Indian fans are clearly not holding back. Advance bookings for Tom Holland and Zendaya’s highly anticipated superhero film have officially opened across the country, and premium shows are already seeing a massive response. The movie is set to release in Indian theatres on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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Mumbai tickets skyrocketed to Rs 2,690?

Within hours of bookings going live, several premium format screenings started filling up fast. In Mumbai, ticket prices have shot up as high as Rs 2,690 (including taxes), showing just how strong the demand is for this Marvel blockbuster.

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The highest-priced ticket right now is for a 3D screening at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in Bandra, while several other premium multiplexes across the city are selling tickets for more than Rs 1,500.

Premium formats witness strong demand

According to the makers, Premium Large Format (PLF) and 4DX screenings have received an exceptional response from audiences. Following the strong early demand, advance bookings have now been expanded to cinemas across India. With fans eager to catch the film on the biggest screens possible, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in the country.

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man

Apart from Tom Holland’s much-awaited return as Peter Parker, the film has generated a lot of buzz because of its fresh creative direction. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a new chapter in the Spider-Man franchise, promising a fresh take on the beloved Marvel superhero.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink in key roles. It also marks Holland’s fourth standalone outing as Spider-Man following the blockbuster success of the previous films.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Audiences can choose from 2D, 3D, PLF, and 4DX formats, giving fans multiple ways to experience the next chapter in Spider-Man’s journey on the big screen.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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